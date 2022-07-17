Lachlan Coote scored Hull KR's third try, which gave them breathing space

Betfred Super League Hull KR (0) 15 Tries: Keinhorst, Ryan, Coote Goals: Coote Drop-goal: Dagger Wakefield (4) 10 Tries: Jowitt, Murphy Goals: Lino

Wakefield remain bottom of Super League after a 15-10 defeat at Hull KR, who edged clear of relegation with victory.

Toulouse's win over Leeds on Saturday saw them go above Wakefield on points difference, with Trinity now losing their past four games.

They led at the break through Max Jowitt's individual effort, but Rovers scored three second-half tries to knock the visitors off course.

Lewis Murphy's score gave Wakefield hope, but they ultimately fell short.

The opening 20 minutes were cagey as the sides sized each other up, but then a moment of magic from Jowitt provided the game's opening try.

Trinity's full-back was found by Mason Lino's pass, and from there he scythed through the visitors, skinning Lachlan Coote to score.

Hull KR lost Dean Hadley and Shaun Kenny-Dowall to injury in the first half, which somewhat hindered their efforts.

Rovers pushed hard for their first try as the opening 40 drew to a close, but solid, scrambling defence from Wakefield saw them survive and go into the sheds in the lead.

However, the visitors came out quickly and scored two quick tries to turn things around - Jimmy Keinhorst scored in the corner, before Ethan Ryan crossed for the 99th try of his career.

From that point onward, a Coote try and Will Dagger drop-goal stretched the lead further, before a converted try from Murphy reduced the gap to just five points with eight minutes left.

Jacob Miller thought he had forced his way over for the visitors with just seconds remaining, but the officials ruled the ball had been held up.

That was the only real scare for Hull KR, and they hung on for victory to lift themselves six points clear of the relegation battle and just two points from a play-off spot.

Hull KR interim head coach Danny McGuire told BBC Radio Humberside:

"Win's a win. I thought we were poor first half. Flat, one-paced, we were just doing enough and in this competition you have to do more to get the job done.

"I'll be honest, I ripped into them at half-time. That was hard for me, but I'm pleased they responded. It worked out which means it was the right call.

"They found a way to get the job done, sometimes you've got to win ugly. We'll patch a team together and we'll go [to Warrington] and give it our best shot. They're all must-wins now."

Wakefield head coach Willie Poching told BBC Radio Leeds:

"I thought we had some control and field position in that first half. Jorge Taufua and Jack Croft were getting some roll-ons, and we were playing off the back of it, which is how we scored our try.

"Second half it just took one play to get us out of whack. Our tackle selection was poor at times.

[On the relegation battle] "I believe in the boys. We have to make some alterations to what we're doing. I'm up for the fight ahead, we've got to roll our sleeves up and fight our way out of it."

Hull KR: Coote, Ryan, Wood, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Dagger, Lewis, Sims, Parcell, King, Hadley, Keinhorst, Minchella.

Interchanges: Litten, Maher, Fishwick, Royle.

Wakefield: Jowitt, Murphy, Croft, Hall, Taufua, Lino, Miller, Batchelor, Pitts, Ashurst, Whitbread, Hood, Arona.

Interchanges: Fifita, Bowes, Tanginoa, Bowden.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.