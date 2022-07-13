Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sir Lindsay Hoyle pictured with two of the three World Cup trophies to be awarded later this year

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons and MP for Chorley, will succeed broadcaster Claire Balding as president of the Rugby Football League from 2023.

Balding, 51, took on the role from Tony Adams in July 2020, and will pass over the title to Hoyle, 65, in December.

"I have been a rugby league fan all my life - I think it's an absolutely fantastic sport," Hoyle said.

Warrington fan Hoyle also served as chairman of Chorley Borough.

"So it is a real honour to be asked to be RFL president," he added.

"Since my father introduced me to the game, I have loved the fast pace, high-collision nature of rugby league, but also its vital role in bringing communities together and developing upcoming talent."

Hoyle will be assisted by a new vice-president in Sue Taylor, who is the chair of the British Amateur Rugby League Association.

Her predecessor, Mike Smith, will take up the post of deputy vice-president for six months to incorporate the World Cup, which was rescheduled for 2022.

"I'm personally thrilled that Sir Lindsay has accepted the invitation to serve as the RFL president for 2023, and delighted that the Rugby League Council shares that enthusiasm," RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer added.

"He has been a passionate advocate for rugby league for many years, more than ever since his election as Speaker, and combines that passion with great knowledge of all aspects of the sport."