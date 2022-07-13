Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jacques O'Neill has played 29 times for Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers coach Lee Radford says he is unsure if Jacques O'Neill will return to the club after his exit from Love Island.

The Super League side released the 23-year-old last month to allow him to go on the ITV reality show.

The Tigers have the first option to sign him if he returns to the sport.

"I think he'll want to make a couple of million [pounds] first and then maybe dip his toe back into rugby league, we'll have to see," Radford said.

"He's been in this morning to see the boys and they were pleased to see him. I don't know who dressed him but he looks like he's in fancy dress!

"He seemed pretty busy this morning, he was on the phone a fair bit.

"He flew home last night and he looked pretty jaded. He'd had no sleep so [whether he will rejoin the club] is a conversation for further down the line."

O'Neill has made 29 appearances for the Tigers and was named in the England Knights performance squad in 2021.