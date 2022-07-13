Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

John Bateman played for around 70 minutes with the broken rib

England back-rower John Bateman will miss around a month after breaking a rib in Saturday's derby with St Helens, Wigan boss Matt Peet confirmed.

Bateman played through the pain, scoring a try as the Warriors were beaten late on by their local rivals.

The 28-year-old has 40 tries in 170 games for Wigan over two spells, having returned from Australian side Canberra Raiders for the 2021 season.

"He did it really early in the game actually," Peet told the club website.

"Credit to him he played tough but he was in discomfort throughout.

"It'll be four or five weeks, I think he can do contact in around four weeks and then we'll see how he reacts to that but credit to John, to get through a game of that physicality and intensity, 70-odd minutes with a broken rib shows what he's made of and it says a bit about the group as well I think."

Bradford-born Bateman has been a regular for Wigan this season, already matching the tally of 19 games he played during 2021.

"If it wasn't so awkwardly positioned the rib that is involved, I think he would've been on the field today - he was asking those questions but it's a bit complicated," Peet added.

"John would run through a brick wall for his team mates and he's devastated to miss the next few weeks."