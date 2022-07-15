Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tom Johnstone scored 81 tries in 106 Super League appearances for Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a groin injury.

The 26-year-old underwent surgery earlier this week.

The England international has now played his last game for Trinity, after he agreed a two-year contract with Catalans Dragons earlier this month.