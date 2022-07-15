Tom Johnstone: Wakefield Trinity winger ruled out for season
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a groin injury.
The 26-year-old underwent surgery earlier this week.
The England international has now played his last game for Trinity, after he agreed a two-year contract with Catalans Dragons earlier this month.
He told the club website: "This is not how I wanted to end my time at this great club. I wanted to do everything to help leave them in a good place."