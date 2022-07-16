Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ricky Bibey was a substitute in St Helens and Wigan Challenge Cup triumphs

Tributes have been paid to former Wigan Warriors and St Helens prop Ricky Bibey, who has died at the age of 40.

Bibey won the Challenge Cup twice, with his first club Wigan in 2002 and two years later with Saints - for whom he made 21 appearances.

He also played for Leigh Centurions, Oldham and Wakefield Trinity in a career that spanned more than 10 years.

"All our thoughts are with Ricky's friends and family at this terrible time," St Helens said.

He had three spells at Leigh, where he was born, between 2003 and 2012.

"Ricky feared no-one on a rugby pitch and always did the hard yards when you needed them and never shirked a challenge," said Leigh's player welfare manager and Bibey's former team-mate Ste Maden.

"That's what made him such a popular player with his team-mates, because he had everyone's back, and he left it all on the pitch."