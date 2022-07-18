Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tex Hoy has made 23 appearances for the Knights at NRL level since his 2020 debut

Hull FC have signed Tex Hoy on a two-year deal from Australian National Rugby League side Newcastle Knights for the 2023 Super League season.

The 22-year-old half-back has three tries in 23 games since making his debut against Penrith in the 2020 season for his hometown club.

Hoy has one try and two goals in six games so far this term, and can also operate at full-back.

"It's a huge opportunity for me to play some footy," Hoy told the club website.

"I've heard that Hull is a big rugby league city and I know that there are two teams that hate each other there.

"Mark O'Meley [ex-Airlie Birds prop] coaches me at NSW Cup level and as soon as he found out about Hull's interest, he gave me a nudge and told me how much I would enjoy it.

Head coach Brett Hodgson added: "Tex is a natural footballer, with the ability to create opportunities with his brilliant footwork and passing game."