St Helens back-rower Sione Mata'utia has been given a three-game ban following his sending off in Friday's win against Huddersfield Giants.

The 26-year-old was sent off in the 17th minute of their victory, having picked up an injured Danny Levi.

He was given a three-game penalty notice after being charged with "other contrary behaviour", a grade C offence.

Mata'utia will now miss Saints' games against Wakefield and Salford, as well as their home game against Castleford.

Morgan Knowles also picked up a one-game ban having been found guilty of a late hit on a passer in the victory.

Meanwhile, Castleford's Cheyse Blair has received a two-game suspension having been found guilty of a reckless strike with the hand, arm or shoulder in their win against Warrington.

Blair was red-carded with 20 minutes left in Sunday's win, having made high contact with his forearm on Josh Thewlis.