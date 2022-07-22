Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Lachlan Coote kicked four of his conversion attempts for Hull KR at Warrington

Betfred Super League Warrington (16) 22 Tries: Wardle 2, Mikaele Goals: Ratchford 5 Hull KR (12) 30 Tries: Crooks, Wood, Parcell, Ryan, Royle Goals: Coote 4, Dagger

Hull KR climbed above Warrington to sixth in Super League as they came from behind to win at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Wire led 16-12 aginst Rovers at the break thanks to two Jake Wardle tries.

But Matt Parcell, Ethan Ryan and St Helens loan man Sam Royle all crossed after the break to bolster first-half scores from Ben Crooks and Sam Wood.

A second straight win for interim boss Danny McGuire's Rovers also lifted them above neighbours Hull FC.

More to follow.

Warrington: Thewlis; Minikin, Mata'utia, Wardle, Ashton; Ratchford, Williams; Mulhern, D Clark, Harrison, Currie, Holmes, J Clark.

Interchanges: Bullock, Walker, Amor, Mikaele.

Sin-bin: Mata'utia (29)

Hull KR: Coote; Ryan, Wood, Crooks, Hall; Dagger, Lewis; King, Litten, Sims, Keinhorst, Royle, Minchella.

Interchanges: Parcell, Maher, Richards, Tate.

Referee: Jack Smith.

Sin-bin: Minchella (52)