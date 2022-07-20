Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Josh McGuire won the Rugby League World Cup with Australia in 2017 and has made 252 NRL appearances

Warrington Wolves have signed Australia international forward Josh McGuire on a two-year contract for the 2023 and 2024 Super League seasons.

The 32-year-old began his career with Brisbane Broncos and made nearly 200 appearances during his time there.

He went on to join North Queensland Cowboys in 2019 and then St George Illawarra Dragons in 2021.

"The opportunity to come over and play for Warrington is one I'm really excited about," McGuire said.

"It's always been in the back of my mind to come over and play in this part of the world during my career. I'm a huge footy nut. I've been watching Super League for a long time and I'm a big fan of the English game. I think it can really suit me."

McGuire has made 252 NRL appearances and has also represented Queensland in the State of Origin 14 times, as well as winning the Rugby League World Cup with Australia in 2017.

"Josh is a tough, aggressive forward and I see a lot of strong leadership in his game," boss Daryl Powell added to the club website. external-link

"From my conversations with him he's very passionate about coming over here for the right reasons.

"He's had a fantastic career. He's an Australian international who has played at the highest level. We want a big, tough pack that can go out there and dominate every other pack in the competition which is what I believe we've put in place for next season with our recruitment."