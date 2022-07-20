Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Louis Senior (centre) is to join Hull KR on a permanent basis in 2023

Hull KR say winger Louis Senior has been recalled from his loan early by parent club Huddersfield Giants, with immediate effect.

The 22-year-old, who is to join Rovers on a two-year deal from the 2023 season onwards, moved for the rest of the season earlier this month.

However, injury to Jermaine McGillvary against St Helens has left Ian Watson short of wide cover.

Senior has 23 tries in 39 career games, but did not feature on loan for Rovers.