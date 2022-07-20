Luke Collins: Cornwall hooker banned for eight matches for homophobic comment
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Cornwall hooker Luke Collins will miss the rest of the season after being banned for eight games for admitting using homophobic language.
The 24-year-old was sent off 12 minutes into his side's 44-10 League One loss to Doncaster, after the referee heard a comment he made towards another player.
He was charged with a Grade F offence which carries a minimum eight-game ban.
Collins will miss Cornwall's remaining six games this season, as well as the first two rounds of games next season.
A Rugby Football League tribunal also fined Collins £75.
"Luke has made a sincere and profound apology for his actions and before the tribunal, took part in further educational training on the subject of diversity and equality," a Cornwall statement read.
"The club wish to place on record that this isolated incident is in no way a reflection of Cornwall RLFC and the values it holds, as an inclusive and diverse professional entity, which welcomes all communities, in every aspect of its day-to-day operations."