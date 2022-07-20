Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

English-born Collins grew up in Australia and played youth rugby for Balmain Tigers before joining Dutch top-flight side RC Hilversum

Cornwall hooker Luke Collins will miss the rest of the season after being banned for eight games for admitting using homophobic language.

The 24-year-old was sent off 12 minutes into his side's 44-10 League One loss to Doncaster, after the referee heard a comment he made towards another player.

He was charged with a Grade F offence which carries a minimum eight-game ban.

Collins will miss Cornwall's remaining six games this season, as well as the first two rounds of games next season.

A Rugby Football League tribunal also fined Collins £75.

"Luke has made a sincere and profound apology for his actions and before the tribunal, took part in further educational training on the subject of diversity and equality," a Cornwall statement read.

"The club wish to place on record that this isolated incident is in no way a reflection of Cornwall RLFC and the values it holds, as an inclusive and diverse professional entity, which welcomes all communities, in every aspect of its day-to-day operations."