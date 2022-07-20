Jamie Shaul: Wakefield Trinity sign Hull FC full-back on loan
Wakefield have signed Hull FC full-back Jamie Shaul on loan until the end of the season.
Shaul, 30, has made 163 Super League appearances for the Black and Whites.
He could make his debut for Trinity, who are bottom of the table, against league leaders St Helens on Sunday.
"Jamie is excited by the challenge that lies ahead of us and he's more than ready to roll his sleeves up and help in our push to go forward," head coach Willie Poching told the club website.