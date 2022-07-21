Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Georgia Roche was key to Leeds' devastating attack

Betfred Super League Leeds (36) 64 Tries: Hornby 2, Goldthorp, Roche 2, Barnes 2, Robinson 2, Anderson, Bennett Goals: Hulme 10 Wigan (0) 6 Tries: Coleman Goals: Doria

Leeds blew away Wigan with an 11-try victory to keep up pressure on York at the top of Women's Super League.

The platform was set in a six-try opening 40, with two tries for Georgia Roche and Alex Barnes, plus scores for Fran Goldthorp and Zoe Hornby.

Hornby picked up her second after the break and Sophie Robinson added a brace of her own as the Rhinos cut loose.

Mary Coleman got Wigan off the mark, but Danielle Anderson and Keara Bennett tries stamped the Rhinos authority.

Lois Forsell's side have only lost one of their opening four games before this one against unbeaten York, and they were at their ruthless best to put Wigan away.

Sam Hulme was an influence from scrum-half, kicking 10 of her 11 goal attempts, and taking the ball into the defensive line with regularity.

Ultimately though, stand-off Roche was at the heart of Leeds' attacking threat, while her combination with loose-forward Hornby punched holes in the Wigan defence on several occasions and yielded tries.

The pace of Goldthorp at the back allowed the Rhinos to eat up metres for fun, and she picked up a score when a bomb was fumbled into her path by the visitors.

Roche's footwork handed her a beautiful second to go with a close-range effort, while Barnes crashed in twice following good work by the Rhinos forwards.

Robinson's two tries again came from Roche's prompting as Wigan were unable to control the Leeds flow, while Anderson and Bennett took advantage of a tiring side to rack up the scores.

Wigan were gutsy and game but lacked the field position to truly challenge Leeds, although Coleman's try was a well-worked score that avoided a nilling.

There was a positive in Vicky Molyneux's return, counterbalanced by new French signing Laureane Biville being led off injured in the second-half.

Leeds: Goldthorp; Robinson, Beevers, Butcher, Moxon; Roche, Hulme; Anderson, Bennett, Lumley, Kerigan, Nuttall, Hornby.

Interchanges: Staveley, McCallion, Gaines, Barnes.

Wigan: Greenfield; Evans, Davies, Biville, Jones; Doria, Marsh; Gregory, Dwyer, Speakman, Molyneux, Coleman, Hellin.

Interchanges: Hayes, Harborow, Leigh, Hickey.

Referee: Aaryn Belafonte.