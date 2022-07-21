Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kevin Naiqama was a three-time Super League winner and also lifted the Challenge Cup at Saints

Huddersfield Giants will sign ex-St Helens Super League winning three-quarter Kevin Naiqama from Sydney Roosters on a two-year deal from 2023.

Naiqama, 33, spent three seasons at Saints and won a Grand Final in each season and added a Challenge Cup in 2021 before returning to Australia.

The Fiji international scored 92 tries in 195 games, having also played for Newcastle, Penrith and Wests Tigers.

"I think he's a huge signing for us," boss Ian Watson said.

"Everyone you speak to has a high opinion of him; the way he trains, the way he looks after himself, his mentality and the way he goes into games.

"That'll be a big lift for us to get to where we want to be - challenging for Challenge Cup Finals and Grand Finals. "

Naiqama only left Saints because he had been away from family for three years because of Covid, but was a huge success in him time.

He signed off with the 2021 Harry Sunderland Trophy as Saints beat Catalans in the Grand Final.