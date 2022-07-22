Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jermaine McGillvary had to be helped from the field at St Helens

Huddersfield Giants winger Jermaine McGillvary is likely to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Coach Ian Watson expects the injury to take 10 to 12 weeks to heal.

"He's got a grade three MCL and a grade two PCL as well. Luckily for us there's no more complications on the back of that," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"But he'll be fully ready to go for pre-season, which is probably what he needs now."