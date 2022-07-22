Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

James McDonald made his Wigan debut during the Covid-hit 2020 season

Wigan second-row forward James McDonnell has signed for Leeds Rhinos for the 2023 season.

The 22-year-old, who can also play at centre, has penned a two-year contract.

The Wigan St Judes product, who has scored five tries in 13 games on loan at Leigh this season, was a member of the England Academy side that beat Australia Schoolboys back in 2018.

That team included five Leeds players - Sam Walters, Harry Newman, Tom Holroyd, Corey Johnson, and Muizz Mustapha.

"Leeds are a massive club," said McDonnell. "Working with Rohan Smith was a big pull for me. He was the first person I met and had a conversation with. He is the type of coach I want to learn from.

"You can see already the difference that Rohan is having on the squad and this is a new start for me and I want to have success with the Rhinos. The club has a massive fan base and hopefully we can give them plenty to celebrate."