Sauaso Sue played four games at the 2013 World Cup in England

Prop Sauaso Sue is putting preparations for his 2023 move to Hull KR ahead of the possibility of playing for Samoa at World Cup later this year.

The 30-year-old will depart Australian National Rugby League side Newcastle Knights in the winter, having already amassed 13 tries in 169 career games.

Sue, who also played for Wests Tigers and Canterbury, played for his country at the 2013 tournament.

"I've done my duty for my country," Sue told BBC Radio Humberside.

"I'll never say never but with such a big move it's the best move for myself [to pass up on the tournament].

"If I did get selected, I'm 30 now, and if I do play in that World Cup I won't join the lads until after January, and playing catch-up a bit.

"My big goal is just getting fit, coming in and ripping in and having a good season with the lads."

His last international appearance came in 2017, and coach Matt Parrish also has a wealth of forwards to choose from such as Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Jeremiah Nanai and Josh Papali'i.

Sue, who is largely known as Jesse, experienced the atmosphere of English grounds when he played for Samoa at the 2013 World Cup, held in the northern hemisphere.

He even ran out at Craven Park for a game against Papua New Guinea, and will get the chance to feel the passions of the Rovers faithful next year.

"You don't experience that sort of passion with the crowds in the NRL," Sue added.

"Even though it wasn't like there were 30,000 people in the stadiums, it was so vocal and the fans would be in your face and singing songs non-stop.

"I'm really looking forward to coming over and experiencing that again."

Although 30 and in his 10th season as a professional, Sue is confident he has plenty to give physically in Super League.

He will reunite with coach Willie Peters, who helped persuade him to move, when both make the switch to the Robins at the back end of the year.

Persuading his own family was a fairly simple affair, helped by the chance to take in new experiences in the northern hemisphere.

"We had a chat about it over dinner," he said.

"They're all excited about going to see where Harry Potter lives and really excited about a Christmas [in England]. Everyone's excited."