Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ligi Sao was sent-off for his swinging arm high tackle on Jake Mamo in Hull's loss to Cas

Hull FC prop Ligi Sao will face a tribunal after receiving a Grade D striking penalty notice by the Rugby Football League disciplinary panel.

Sao was dismissed in Friday's defeat by Castleford for a high-shot on Jake Mamo, and was subsequently cited for the incident following the review.

The 29-year-old had just returned from a two-game ban for the Tigers game, after a Grade B incident against Leeds.

Grade D charges carry a three-to-five game suspensions.

There were also one-match bans handed out to six players following the weekend's Super League action.

Castleford's Mamo received a ban for a Grade B charge of disputing a referee's decision, as did Hull opponent Connor Wynne.

Hull KR prop Korbin Sims was handed a Grade B dangerous contact notice after their win over Warrington, while Huddersfield centre Leroy Cudjoe and Toulouse prop Daniel Alvaro had the same charge and grading.

Wakefield forward Kelepi Tanginoa also received a one-game ban for dangerous contact but on a A grading.