Hull KR are seventh in Super League, having won nine of their 20 games so far this season

Hull KR have been fined £4,000, of which £2,000 has been suspended, after homophobic chanting at their home matches this season.

An investigation concluded that a homophobic slur had been used by supporters during three separate games towards one or more visiting players.

The Super League club have pledged to improve CCTV at their stadium for 2023.

In addition, the Robins must also pay a suspended fine of £2,000 given for fan misbehaviour earlier this season.

"As per the Rugby Football League (RFL) operational rules and the Enjoy the Game campaign, [the club] has a duty to take all reasonable steps to provide a safe and welcoming environment for all," a Hull KR statement said.

"The RFL have welcomed plans to introduce improved CCTV systems for the 2023 season, to continue and step up work with supporter groups and stewards, and a number of other initiatives, including the launch of a text service for supporters to alert the club to unacceptable behaviour in real time."