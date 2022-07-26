Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jake Mamo can play in Castleford's derby with Wakefield on Friday after avoiding a ban

Castleford centre Jake Mamo has successfully appealed against a one-game suspension issued by the Rugby Football League's disciplinary panel.

Mamo had been given a Grade B charge of disputing the referee's decision following an incident in the Tigers' win at Hull last Friday.

However, the panel accepted the explanation his gestures were not aimed at match official Chris Kendall.

The 28-year-old is free to play in Friday's derby with Wakefield.

While Mamo has escaped a ban, Trinity will be without forward Kelepi Tanginoa after his Grade A dangerous contact charge was upheld.

Tanginoa, 28, did not receive an extended ban for a "frivolous" appeal, but the charge and fine of £500 still stand.