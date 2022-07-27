Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jorge Taufua scored his first try for Wakefield in their golden-point defeat by leaders St Helens on Sunday

Wakefield winger Jorge Taufua has been ruled out for the rest of the season after having surgery on an arm injury.

The 30-year-old joined Trinity from Manly Sea Eagles earlier this month and suffered the injury in Sunday's narrow defeat by leaders St Helens.

Taufua's injury is another blow to Super League's bottom side after forward Jay Pitts and winger Tom Johnstone were both ruled out.

Wakefield travel to local rivals Castleford on Friday.

"In the two games he played for us he more than showed his value. One of the side stories for us in staying up is being able to keep him next season," coach Willie Poching told BBC Radio Leeds.

"He's gutted that his season has ended this way because he felt he was just getting used to Super League and he really enjoyed the game against Saints.

"He's just got to rest and recover now and be an important part of the team on the sidelines."

Wakefield have lost their past five matches and are behind Toulouse at the foot of the table on points difference with seven matches to play.