Liam Marshall has scored 19 tries for Wigan Warriors so far this season

Betfred Super League Wigan (20) 46 Tries: French 3, Marshall 3, Cooper, Pearce-Paul, Mago Goals: Smith 5 Hull KR (4) 4 Tries: Ryan

Bevan French and Liam Marshall both scored a hat-trick of tries as Wigan Warriors put in a comfortable display to beat Hull KR.

The hosts raced ahead through tries from French, Marshall and Mike Cooper but Ethan Ryan hit back for Rovers.

Kai Pearce-Paul crossed after the break before Marshall scored his second.

French and Marshall completed their hat-tricks either side of Patrick Mago's score as Wigan made sure of a 15th Super League win this season.

Wigan's victory moved them to within four points of leaders St Helens while Rovers' two-game winning run came to an end, with the defeat dropping them to eighth and below rivals Hull FC due to points difference.

Cooper scored his first try for the club in the midst of a dominant display from Wigan, which saw them score three tries in the first nine minutes.

French kept up his fine recent try-scoring form with his first-half brace and was part of the build up as Pearce-Paul went over after the break.

Just two games on from his record-breaking seven-try haul against Hull FC, French registered another hat-trick, this time as he ran in from Harry Smith's pass.

That brought up his tally for the season to 22 tries in 18 games in all competitions, but he was not to be outdone by Marshall, who worked on to a cross-field kick to touch down for his third and to complete a hat-trick of his own.

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet told BBC Radio Manchester:

"We had a job to do and I think we did it in a pretty professional manner. I thought the start was good and I through the attitude was pretty good.

"I was a bit disappointed with our reaction to getting ahead, I thought we lacked that ruthless edge. That doesn't mean scoring more points but I just thought we were a little bit soft with our mentality.

"I was quite blunt at half-time, probably for the first time all year. I just thought we looked like we lost a bit of respect for the game, for the ball in particular and we can't have that creeping in so I thought it was important I let that be known."

Hull KR interim coach Danny McGuire told BBC Radio Humberside:

"It was not the result we wanted but I thought it was really spirited. We faced adversity with injuries and other things but we just kept going and kept battling.

"I can't knock them. They were still battling with six seconds to go, chasing a kick and trying to score a try and I said to the boys, 'Wherever we've got that desire and commitment to each other to go to the end, we won't go far wrong.'

"There's some things tonight defensively or with the ball we didn't do well. Wigan overpowered us. We made some mistakes in the second half and there was an accumulation of things that caught up with us but you can't take away our commitment."

Wigan: Field; French, Halsall, Pearce-Paul, Marshall; Cust, Smith; Cooper, Powell, Byrne, Isa, Farrell, Smithies.

Interchanges: Mago, Ellis, Partington, O'Neill.

Hull KR: Coote; Ryan, Wood, Crooks, Tate; Dagger, Milnes; Fishwick, Parcell, King, Minchella, Royle, Litten.

Interchanges: Maher, Laulu-Togaga'e, Cavanaugh, Moore.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.