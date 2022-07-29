Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Luke Gale kicked five of six attempts at goal as Hull FC beat Toulouse

Betfred Super League Toulouse (6) 6 Tries: Cunningham Goals: Hankinson Hull FC (10) 30 Tries: Simm, Longstaff, Smith, Brown, Barron Goals: Gale 5

Hull FC ended a two-game losing run as they came from behind to beat Super League strugglers Toulouse Olympique at Stade Ernest-Wallon.

The hosts led though James Cunningham but Josh Simm and Ellis Longstaff tipped the game in Hull's favour.

Toulouse had Anthony Marion sent to the bin for a dangerous tackle and Hull soon took advantage through Will Smith.

Jack Brown added to their tally before Harvey Barron scored on his debut to wrap up a comfortable win.

Hull FC had moved up to seventh courtesy of Hull KR's defeat by Wigan on Thursday and moved up another place to sixth thanks to their win in France.

Meanwhile, Toulouse remain second from bottom on points difference, a place above out-of-form Wakefield who take on Castleford in Friday's other Super League fixture.

Toulouse edged ahead courtesy of an error from the visitors, as Cunningham pounced on Simm's handling error inside his own 10 to touch down.

Simm atoned for his error soon after when he went over for Hull's first try following some good work from Jake Connor while Longstaff latched onto a clever grubber kick from Smith for his try.

Smith himself got on the scoresheet shortly after Marion's yellow card, as he worked on to Jack Walker's pass to go over, and Brown's score made the hosts pay as they made their player advantage count.

Barron's debut try capped off a well-earned win for the visitors, who had lost seven out of their past nine games coming into the trip to France.

Toulouse: Ashall-Bott; Bergal, Jussaume, Hankinson, Marcon; Norman, Gigot; Navarrete, Peats, Belmas, Bretherton, Peyroux, Cunningham.

Interchanges: Albert, Hansen, Puech, Marion.

Sin-bin: Marion (50).

Hull FC: Walker; McIntosh, Connor, Vulikijapani, Simm; Smith, Gale; Evans, Houghton, Taylor, Lane, Longstaff, Fash.

Interchanges: Barron, Brown, Johnstone, Laidlaw.

Referee: Ben Thaler.