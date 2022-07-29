Tonga prop David Fifita crossed for Wakefield's fifth and final try of the match.

Betfred Super League Castleford (0) 6 Tries: Richardson Goals: Richardson Wakefield (18) 32 Tries: Hood, Murphy 2, Ashurst, Fifita Goals: Lino 6

Wakefield Trinity climbed off the bottom of the Super League with an emphatic victory over local rivals Castleford Tigers.

Tries from Liam Hood, Jacob Murphy and Matty Ashurst had them in control by half-time.

A second from Murphy and one from David Fifita wrapped it up before Danny Richardson's sole try for Castleford.

Trinity moved two points above French side Toulouse as they claimed a first win over the Tigers in 18 matches.

This was a result that few could have predicted given the two clubs' contrasting form with Castleford on a run of five wins from their past six and Wakefield on a five-match losing streak.

Throw in Trinity's woeful record in this fixture, which they had not won since a 24-22 success in February 2015 and the omens were not good.

But buoyed by the earlier defeat for Toulouse at home to Hull, they threw themselves into this task from the off as they try to avoid relegation from Super League having played in the top flight since their promotion from the old Division One in 1998.

Hood deservedly put them ahead, going over from close range, before Murphy caught Jacob Miller's pinpoint high kick and touched down.

Murphy's desperate tackle then prevented Bureta Faraimo from scoring in the corner at one end before Matty Ashurst crashed over at the other after slick handling from Mason Lino and Miller.

Any hope of a Tigers revival after the interval were soon over though thanks to the try of the night. Again, Miller was involved with a little break before he slipped a pass to Murphy, who went all the way from 70 metres out.

Tonga prop Fifita then powered his way through a host of Castleford defenders for their final try with Danny Richardson's effort very little by way of consolation as Trinity claimed local bragging rights and two crucial Super League points.

Castleford head coach Lee Radford told BBC Radio Leeds:

"I said before the game this was their desperation against our ambition and which means the most and clearly 20 minutes in, the stall was set out with the intent they defended with, and the lack of intent we had.

"From the off, we weren't at it. The acid test in a rugby league game is the opening exchanges and we failed miserably in that department."

Wakefield Trinity head coach Willie Poching told BBC Radio Leeds:

"I'm really proud of what the players did. I was proud last week, but I'm even prouder this week for the fact it was a short turnaround and we asked them for the same output and the same effort.

"That was going to be difficult, but they found it within themselves. The implementation of the game plan was outstanding, especially Jacob Miller and Mason Lino and the kick chases, to pin them in the corner and turn them around and the discipline was outstanding.

"It's a pretty good night for us, but the fight is still on and there is a long road ahead. The challenge for us is to go and do that again."

Castleford: Mamo; Olpherts, Fonua, Sutcliffe, Faraimo; Eden, Richardson; Griffin, McShane, Smith, Edwards, Milner, Westerman.

Interchanges: Watts, Lawler, Matagi, Qareqare.

Wakefield: Shaul; Kershaw, Hall, Gaskell, Murphy; Miller, Lino; Arona, Hood, Whitbread, Ashurst, Batchelor, Crowther.

Interchanges: Fifita, Bowden, Battye, Aydin.

Referee: Robert Hicks.