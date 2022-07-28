Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

George Griffin will stay at Castleford until the end of the 2025 season

Castleford Tigers forward George Griffin has signed a three-year contract extension.

The 30-year-old moved to Cas in 2020 from Salford having previously had spells at London Broncos and Hull Kingston Rovers.

Griffin has played 51 times for Tigers and started the 2021 Challenge Cup final loss to St Helens at Wembley.

"I think the club is going really well and I like the direction it is going in," Griffin told the club website.

"I like the way I'm playing at the minute and the way I'm being played in games and things are moving forward from here."