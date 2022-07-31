Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Cornwall are still looking for their second win of the season

Cornwall suffered a disappointing 46-6 loss at fellow League One strugglers London Skolars.

The Choughs led 6-0 after Adam Rusling's try, but conceded two tries in a two-minute spell at the end of the first half to trail 12-6.

But the Londoners scored six unanswered tries after the break as Jared Bassett crossed four times and Adam Vrahnos scored twice for the hosts.

The loss sees Cornwall remain second from bottom of the table.

London stay one place above Cornwall on eight points after what was their fourth win of the season.