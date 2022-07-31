Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

St Helens hooker Tara Jones scored the winning try against York

St Helens handed York City Knights their first defeat of the Women's Super League season, and reduced the gap to four points at the top of the table.

Saints, on six points, are behind both York and Leeds, who thumped Huddersfield 82-0, with both sides on 10 points, after Sunday's 12-4 win.

Zoe Harris opened the scoring with a try from a fumbled kick, before York's Ashleigh Hyde stretched out in reply.

Tara Jones took an offload close in to deliver a vital win for the Red Vee.

Leeds' demolition of Huddersfield produced 16 tries, with doubles for Georgia Roche, Fran Goldthorp, Courtney Winfield-Hill, Tasha Gaines and Sophie Robinson.

Hanna Butcher, Chloe Kerrigan, Jasmine Earnshaw-Cudjoe and Aimee Staveley also crossed for the Rhinos, who moved level with York after their loss.

In group two, Warrington hammered Wakefield 102-0, Barrow beat Featherstone 12-4 while Leigh Miners Rangers scored 50 points in their win over Castleford, who notched four in reply.