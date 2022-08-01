Leeds prop Matt Prior & Huddersfield half Olly Russell banned following review
Leeds Rhinos prop Matt Prior has been banned for two games for a high tackle on Alrix da Costa in Saturday's Super League win against Catalans Dragons.
The 35-year-old was issued with the Grade B penalty notice after Monday's disciplinary review, having been sent off at the time by ref Chris Kendall.
Huddersfield half-back Olly Russell has been banned for one game for tripping.
The Giants playmaker was handed a Grade B penalty notice following Saturday's win over Warrington Wolves.
The other disciplinary charges do not come with a suspension.
- Danny Houghton [Hull FC] - Grade A Dangerous Contact
- Chris McQueen [Huddersfield Giants] - Grade A Dangerous Contact
- Tiaki Chan [Catalans Dragons]- Grade A Dangerous Contact
- Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook [St Helens] - Grade A Contact with Referee
- Elijah Taylor [Salford Red Devils] - Grade A Dangerous Contact