Keegan Hirst played in Super League for Wakefield

Keegan Hirst, the first British professional rugby league player to come out as gay, is to reverse his retirement decision and re-sign for home town club Batley Bulldogs.

Prop forward Hirst, 34, had agreed to re-sign for Batley in 2020, but opted to retire in October of that year.

Hirst said the decision to continue his career was to "help with visibility and inclusion" in rugby league.

Last week, seven NRL players boycotted a match over their team's pride jersey.

The Manly Warringah Sea Eagles became the first team in the competition to don a kit which promotes LGBT+ inclusivity in the sport.

But players were not consulted and some objected to the move on religious and cultural grounds.

In a statement released by Sky Sports, external-link Hirst said: "Covid added to my own personal circumstances which made me lose touch with some of the things that I hold dearest to me; friends and rugby league.

"After the recent thinly-veiled homophobia over a rainbow shirt, I thought how can I help with visibility and inclusion?

"By lacing up my boots, putting on a playing shirt and getting back out there, that's how I help with visibility and inclusion.

"I still have plenty of games in me and I'm looking forward to helping Batley continue their incredible season."

The Bulldogs are having a stellar season in the second-tier Championship and are well set to claim a play-off place, lying fourth in the table.