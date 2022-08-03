Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Regan Grace has made just nine appearances for St Helens this season, having also had a bicep injury and hamstring injury

St Helens winger Regan Grace has played his last game for the club after rupturing an Achilles, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old sustained the injury during Sunday's defeat by Salford and he will now have surgery.

Grace is due to cross codes to join French rugby union side Racing 92 at the end of the Super League season.

"It is a devastating blow for him and for us as a team and a club as well," Saints boss Kristian Woolf said.

"Regan has come through our academy and has been a big part of our club and team for a long time. He is a really valued player and person who has been a big part of our success over the last couple of years."

Prior to joining Saints' youth set-up, Port Talbot-born Grace played rugby union but burst onto the scene in the 13-a-side game by scoring on his Super League debut in a thrilling Good Friday derby with Wigan in 2017.

Since then, he has been part of a Saints side that have enjoyed sustained success in recent years, winning three Super League Grand Finals in a row as well as last season's Challenge Cup.

Grace turned down the offer of a new contract prior to agreeing to join Racing 92, and has experienced an injury-plagued season, with Sunday's defeat only his ninth appearance for the club this term.