Danny Levi's late double was key to Huddersfield's fightback

Betfred Super League Huddersfield (0) 22 Tries: Lolohea, Fages, Levi (2) Goals: Pryce 3 Hull FC (10) 16 Tries: Walker, Wynne, Longstaff Goals: Gale 2

Huddersfield Giants left it late to overcome fellow play-off hopefuls Hull FC with a victory that bolsters their Super League top-four hopes.

Ian Watson's side did not have the lead until the 76th minute, when Will Pryce converted Danny Levi's score.

Hull had led 16-6 through tries from Jack Walker, Connor Wynne and Ellis Longstaff, with Tui Lolohea in reply.

Theo Fages brought the hosts back within four, and two late Levi scores ensured Giants would take the points.

Hull missed the chance to move level with fifth-placed Castleford on 22 points, and the chance to go above Salford into sixth, after city rivals KR lost last night.

Giants edge clear of fourth-placed Catalans in third, with the French club up against Wakefield on Sunday.

More to follow.

Huddersfield: Lolohea; Golding, Cudjoe, King, I Senior; Pryce, Fages; Trout, O'Brien, Wilson, Jones, McQueen, Yates.

Interchanges: Hewitt, Greenwood, Ashworth, Levi.

Hull FC: Walker; McIntosh, Connor, Wynne, Simm; Smith, Gale; Taylor, Houghton, Evans, Lane, Longstaff, Fash.

Interchanges: Brown, Laidlaw, Lovodua, Satae.

Sin-bin: Smith (36).

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.