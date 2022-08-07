Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Betfred Super League St Helens (12) 20 Tries: Sironen, Knowles, Batchelor Goals: Makinson 4 Castleford (0) 12 Tries: Faraimo 3

Super League leaders St Helens secured their 18th win in 22 games this season to restore their cushion over Wigan at the top to four points.

But they were given a scare by Castleford's second-half fightback.

From being 12-0 up at half-time thanks to tries from Curtis Sironen and Morgan Knowles, Joe Batchelor's try stretched that to 20-0 with 17 minutes left.

Bureta Faraimo then went over for a hat-trick of tries in just 13 minutes, but they all went unconverted.

From out wide in tough, windy conditions, Saints old boy Danny Richardson missed the first two, before Paul McShane also proved out of luck with Faraimo's 77th-minute third.

Cas had won the past two meetings between the two sides, 20-10 at the Totally Wicked Stadium almost a year ago to the day, and then 30-10 at The Jungle in April.

A third consecutive win did not look remotely likely for the first three-quarters of this contest.

Returning St Helens winger Tommy Makinson kicked four of his five attempts at goal

Forward Sironen bulldozed over for Saints' first try after just four minutes, converted by Tommy Makinson, who also improved the try from Knowles when he went over for the second.

Saints had a chance to stretch their lead when Cas forward Liam Watts was yellow-carded for high contact on Jonny Lomax - but Makinson missed his penalty.

He was on target with his next goal attempt straight after the break, but despite that being followed by Sironen's sin-binning for a high shot on Faraimo, it did not stop Saints scoring a third try.

Lomax threaded a kick through 10 metres from the Castleford tryline and the onrushing Batchelor managed to ground the ball, although the try was only awarded after a lengthy consultation with video referee Marcus Griffiths, allowing Makinson to add his third conversion.

But Cas, having already shown some flashes of inspiration, were far from done - as they showed by quickly matching Saints' try tally.

Faraimo collected a good ball from Sosaia Feki to go over in the corner, before an almost carbon-copy second, again being fed the final pass by Feki.

But, when he showed great strength to complete his treble four minutes from time, and the left-footed McShane took over kicking responsibilities, it was the same result.

Cas are back in action on Friday night at home to Catalans, while Saints do not return until next Sunday when they visit Hull.

St Helens: Bennison; Makinson, Hurrell, Davies, Hill; Welsby, Lomax; Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Sironen, Batchelor, Knowles.

Sin-bin: Sironen (47)

Interchanges: Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Wingfield, Bell.

Castleford: Watts; McShane, Griffin, Edwards, Mellor; Westerman, O'Brien; Richardson, Olpherts, Fonua, Blair, Faraimo, Eden.

Interchanges: Sutcliffe, Martin, Matagi, Feki.

Sin-bin: Watts (21)

Referee: Chris Kendall.