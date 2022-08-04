Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sam Hewitt, like veteran Leroy Cudjoe, is an academy product of the Giants system

Veteran centre Leroy Cudjoe has signed a one-year deal and back-rower Sam Hewitt a two-year deal to stay with Huddersfield Giants.

Cudjoe, 36, has played 10 times for England and scored 127 tries in 331 Giants appearances since his debut in the 2008 season.

Hewitt, 23, has come through the academy set-up to play 43 games and score three tries.

"It's great to confirm deals for Leroy and Sam," boss Ian Watson said.

"Leroy's commitment and attitude towards himself and his fellow team-mates is something that all of our squad can learn from.

"Sam has also shown a similar attitude in his time with the club, is always professional in training and always does the right things."