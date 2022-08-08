Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

England back-rower Emily Rudge was among the Saints scorers

St Helens moved within two points of leaders York City Knights at the top of the Women's Super League with victory over fellow high-fliers Leeds Rhinos.

Derek Hardman's Saints led 16-10 at the break, as Rachel Woosey, Amy Hardcastle and Leah Burke crossed, with Tasha Gaines and Adaoha Akwiwu in reply.

Paige Travis and Emily Rudge added further scores to put Saints in control before a late Rhinos fightback.

Hanna Butcher and Courtney Winfield-Hill crossed but Leeds ran out of time.

This victory, in another double header at Headingley, gave Saints a modicum of revenge for their home loss to Lois Forsell's side back in June, when Fran Goldthorp's late score settled a close game.

The Red Vee beat Leeds in the Challenge Cup final at Elland Road back in May, but early-season losses to rivals York and the Rhinos left them behind in the table.

However, recent wins over both sides have reduced the points deficit for the reigning champions.

Elsewhere, Wigan convincingly beat Huddersfield 42-4, with seven tries by seven different scorers in Laureane Biville, Carys Marsh, Anna Davies, Becky Greenfield, Georgia Wilson, Mary Coleman and Holly Speakman.

The Giants reply came from Caroline Collie on her debut.

In group two, Barrow thrashed Castleford 78-0 away from home, Warrington beat Featherstone 44-6 and Bradford beat Wakefield 26-0.