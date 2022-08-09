Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Lee Briers' tactical mind is much respected in rugby league circles, after a superb playing career

Wigan Warriors assistant coach Lee Briers will depart at the end of the 2022 season to take up a coaching opportunity with Australian National Rugby League club Brisbane Broncos.

The 44-year-old former stand-off will join Kevin Walters' staff at the Queensland-based club from 2023.

After a 456-game career, Briers worked at Warrington, where he played for 15 years, before moving to Wigan in 2021.

"It is a bittersweet moment," Briers told the club website. external-link

"I absolutely love it at Wigan. It's been a tremendously tough decision to take but it's one if I didn't take, I would probably regret.

"I understand that this opportunity only arises because of the playing group and the staff. It wouldn't have happened if the boys didn't buy into what we do as coaching staff - there's massive credit to the boys."

Briers' reputation follows a stellar career as a player in which his rugby league brain and vast skillset made him one of the most incisive playmakers of a generation - but never got the chance to play in the elite NRL.

On his move into coaching, Briers was widely seen as a key part in Tony Smith and then Steve Price's Warrington sides, in devising attacking game plans and providing guidance and mentoring to the halves.

The same has applied at Wigan since joining, working closely with Harry Smith on his development and helping to create an attacking structure that has made the Cherry and Whites top Super League try scorers in 2022 with 116, and Challenge Cup winners this season as well.

"In a short space of time, the club and Lee have had an impact on each other," executive director and former on-field rival Kris Radlinski said.

"Lee has embraced the town, the fans and the players and staff. He brings great energy and enthusiasm to work every day. His passion for rugby league is unique."