Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Swinton's Mike Butt was a try scorer in Wales' last outing against France in June

Wales will play Lebanon on 8 October in a final warm-up before this autumn's Rugby League World Cup.

The match at Swinton Lions' Heywood Road home will take place just over a week before John Kear's men open their Group D campaign against Cook Islands at Leigh Sports Village on 19 October.

Wales then face Tonga on 24 October and Papua New Guinea on 31 October.

"Lebanon are a quality team... with a core of experienced NRL players," said Wales RL chair Brian Juliff.

"This will provide us with a perfect match as we prepare our squad to face very similar opposition in the group stages of the World Cup.

"Our opening game at the World Cup is against the Cook Islands who are of a similar player group to Lebanon, so this game will be formative to our preparations.

"We anticipate a tough and entertaining encounter against Lebanon, and we will field our strongest team in front of a big crowd at Heywood Road, Sale."

Swinton duo Rhodri Lloyd and Mike Butt will both hope to feature in Wales' World Cup squad and play against Lebanon on their home ground in the warm-up, with Butt a try scorer in Wales' last outing against France in June.