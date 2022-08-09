Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Former Warrington Wolves half-back Dec Patton joined Bradford Bulls for 2022 from Salford Red Devils

Bradford Bulls half-back Dec Patton has received a seven-game ban for gouging following their Summer Bash defeat by Halifax Panthers.

The 27-year-old was found guilty of a grade E charge following an incident in their 22-6 loss on 30 July.

His ban means he will now likely miss the rest of the campaign, with five regular season games left.

Patton, who kicked eight goals in their win against Workington on Sunday, has also been fined £250.