Connor Wrench's double took his Super League tally for the season to six

Betfred Super League Warrington (14) 32 Tries: Holmes, Wrench 2, Williams, Currie Goals: Ratchford 5, Mata'utia Toulouse (18) 18 Tries: Norman, Pelissier 2 Goals: Hankinson 3

Warrington Wolves took a huge step towards securing their Super League status with a battling win over bottom side Toulouse.

The Wire looked to be cruising to two points after early tries from Oli Holmes and Connor Wrench.

However, the French side battled back and a score from Corey Norman and a double from Eloi Pelissier helped them take a four-point lead into the break.

George Williams burst through and Ben Currie wrapped up the win late on.

Although it was ultimately far from straightforward, victory for Daryl Powell's men snapped their four-game losing streak and sees them move six points clear of the French side with four matches to play.

Toulouse remain two points behind Wakefield, who host Wigan on Sunday, but have now played a game more than Trinity.

On a very warm night Warrington led 12-0 after just 15 minutes but the visitors dug in and remarkably turned the game on its head in eight minutes before the interval.

First Norman capitalised on some lax defending and then veteran Pelissier twice forced the ball down over the line to stun the home support.

Their hopes of building on their lead were hampered when Joe Bretherton was sent to the sin-bin shortly after the restart.

Williams ran in from a great flat pass from Matt Dufty to level the scores before Harrison Hansen was shown a yellow card for the French side for dissent.

With the away side all but out of steam, Williams' grubber kick was dotted down by Currie in the final minute to give the final score a slightly unmerited look.

Warrington: Dufty, Wrench, Mata'utia, Wardle, Ashton, Ratchford, Williams, Bullock, D Clark, Harrison, Currie, Nicholson, Holmes.

Interchanges: J Clark, Walker, Mulhern, Mikaele.

Toulouse: Ashall-Bott, Schaumkel, Jussaume, Hankinson, Russell, Norman, Gigot, Marion, Bretherton, Peyroux, Alvaro, Peats, Navarrete.

Interchanges: Pelissier, Hansen, Belmas, Sangare.

Sin-bin: Bretherton (43), Hansen (60).

Referee: Chris Kendall.