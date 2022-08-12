Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mahe Fonua (right) celebrated his 200th game of a fine career

Betfred Super League Castleford (14) 18 Tries: O'Brien, Eden Goals: O'Brien 5 Catalans (4) 8 Tries: Tomkins, Chan

Castleford Tigers strengthened their top-six hopes with victory over Catalans Dragons, who remain in the Super League top four.

Gareth O'Brien's try and three goals, along with Greg Eden's score, gave Castleford a 14-4 half-time lead with Sam Tomkins touching down in reply.

O'Brien added two further goals after the break to keep Catalans at bay.

Steve McNamara's Dragons kept the pressure on, with Joe Chan's try, but could not overhaul the Tigers' lead.

This result gives Castleford a four-point buffer on the chasing pack of Salford, Hull FC and Hull KR in the table, despite Leeds' win over Rovers keeping them just a point behind.

Catalans had stayed in England after their win at Wakefield a week ago in order to cut down on travel time, but found a patched up Castleford in stubborn mood.

With Paul McShane operating in the halves and a reshuffled unit down on numbers, Cas found the breakthrough when O'Brien shimmied through to score and Eden punished a handling error to extend the lead.

While Sam Kasiano passed up an opportunity to score having wreaked his usual havoc in the middle, Tomkins, who along with Mitchell Pearce was among the key personnel lifting the Dragons squad, jinked across before the break to give the visitors a foothold.

Chan reduced the lead just after the break, as the Dragons threw their full weight at the hosts, but they were able to hold firm.

Bureta Faraimo might have made the scoreline even more comfortable for the home support, but his late intercept chance was chalked off for a double movement.

Castleford: Eden; Faraimo, Sutcliffe, Fonua, Olpherts; McShane, O'Brien; Lawler, Milner, Griffin, Mellor, Edwards, Westerman.

Interchanges: Smith, Martin, Matagi, Qareqare.

Sin-bin: Matagi (78).

Catalans: Tomkins; Davies, Whare, May, Franco; Pearce, Drinkwater; Seguier, McIlorum, Napa, Chan, Jullien, Da Costa.

Interchanges: Mourgue, Cozza, Le Cam, Kasiano.

Referee: Tom Grant.