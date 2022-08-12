Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Blake Austin came off the bench to help Leeds see off Hull KR

Betfred Super League Hull KR (14) 20 Tries: Parcell, Hall, Linnett, Wood Goals: Wood 2 Leeds (18) 28 Tries: Dwyer, Myler 2, Gannon 2 Goals: Hardaker 4

Leeds came from behind to strengthen their Super League play-off hopes with victory over fellow hopefuls Hull KR.

Both sides scored three tries apiece in the first-half, but Zak Hardaker's three goals ensured the visitors led 18-14 at the break.

Morgan Gannon added two scores to Brad Dwyer and Richie Myler tries to build on Leeds' advantage.

Sam Wood's consolation score came after Matt Parcell, Ryan Hall and Kane Linnett touched down in the first-half.

With such a congested race for the top six, featuring two points between fifth and ninth with five rounds to play before kick-off, victory would really set the winner up nicely.

Rohan Smith's side have now won six of their last seven games to hit form at a perfect time, while they also recorded their first win in East Hull since 2018.

However, the loss of Cameron Smith and Bodene Thompson during the game limited their options in the pack, while another hamstring injury for Harry Newman is a major blow going forward.

This result, in such adversity, saw some sparkling football after a brilliant Rovers start, which saw Parcell sneak over in trademark fashion and two Jez Litten grubbers finished off by Hall and Linnett.

First Dwyer scorched through to put Leeds on the board, before Myler and Blake Austin combined to deliver two scores on the left edge.

Not even Mikolaj Oledzki's sin-binning could quell the Rhinos, as Gannon finished off a beautiful sweeping move from one sideline to the other to extend the lead.

The same player swooped on a Sam Wood spill to give Leeds daylight, rendering Wood's late score academic as the home support gathered momentum.

Hull KR: Ryan; Crooks, Wood, Kenny-Dowall, Hall; Litten, Minchella; Storton, Parcell, King, Linnett, Halton, Keinhorst.

Interchanges: Maher, Richards, Tate, Laulu-Togaga'e.

Leeds: Hardaker; Tindall, Newman, Sutcliffe, Handley; Smith, Myler; Tetevano, Dwyer, Oledzki, Thompson, Gannon, O'Connor.

Interchanges: Austin, Johnson, Mustapha, Walters.

Sin-bin: Oledzki (56).

Referee: Jack Smith.