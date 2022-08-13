Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Harvey Livett's late score added gloss to the Salford win

Betfred Super League Salford (26) 33 Tries: Sio, Watkins, Burgess, Brierley, Lafai, Livett Goals: Sneyd 4 Drop-goal: Sneyd Huddersfield (6) 16 Tries: McQueen, Hewitt 2 Goals: Russell 2

Salford Red Devils continued their pursuit of a Super League play-off spot as they scored six tries to beat third-placed Huddersfield Giants.

They raced ahead thanks to Ken Sio, Kallum Watkins, Joe Burgess, Ryan Brierley and Tim Lafai tries, with Chris McQueen's score in reply.

Sam Hewitt's double gave the Giants something of a foothold after half-time, powering in on the left.

However, Harvey Livett's late score gave the Red Devils' win extra gloss.

With fourth-placed Catalans losing at Castleford on Friday, the opportunity was there for Huddersfield to take a step closer to a top-four finish, even keeping alive hopes of the top two.

However, like Castleford, Catalans and St Helens before them, the Giants were unpicked by a rampant Salford side, hassled and harried defensively and carved open in attack by a fluid threat.

This win leaves them two points behind Castleford in fifth, one behind Leeds in sixth, and two points ahead of both Hull FC and Hull KR behind them.

Much went through the boot of Marc Sneyd and the hands of Brodie Croft, with Sio, Burgess and Lafai finishing off slick moves out wide and Watkins chasing down a threaded kick.

McQueen swiped the ball from an otherwise impeccable Burgess to put Huddersfield on the board.

With Croft in the bin for a professional foul, the visitors finally made an impression, scoring twice on the left edge through Hewitt, who showed determination to finish off sliding moves.

Sneyd tacked on a penalty and a drop-goal, one of six successful he landed in total, before Livett grounded another testing kick in behind to complete the job.

Salford: Brierley; Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess; Croft, Sneyd; Dupree, Ackers, Wright, Watkins, Taylor, Gerrard

Interchanges: Akauola, Livett, Atkin, Ormondroyd

Huddersfield: Lolohea; I. Senior, Cudjoe, King, L. Senior; Fages, Russell; Hill, O'Brien, Trout, McQueen, Hewitt, Yates

Interchanges: Levi, Greenwood, Wilson, Ashworth

Referee: Liam Moore.