Super League: Wakefield Trinity 30-12 Wigan Warriors: Hosts boost survival hopes with upset win
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
|Betfred Super League
|Wakefield (18) 30
|Tries: Kershaw, Whitbread, Miller, Tanginoa, Murphy Goals: Lino 5
|Wigan (6) 12
|Tries: Halsall, Field Goals: Smith 2
Wakefield boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation with a deserved home win over second-placed Wigan.
Trinity powered into a deserved 18-6 half-time lead through Lee Kershaw, Jai Whitbread and Jacob Miller, before Sam Halsall hit back for a below-par Wigan.
Wakefield withstood some intense pressure before Kelepi Tanginoa crashed over with a decisive 65th-minute score.
Jai Field scored a brilliant solo try for the visitors, but Lewis Murphy's interception try clinched a huge win.
Wakefield: Arona, Crowther, Whitbread, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Batchelor, Miller, Lino, Murphy, Gaskell, Hall, Kershaw, Shaul.
Interchanges: Walker, Bowden, Battye, Aydin.
Wigan: Field, French, Halsall, Bibby, Marshall, Cust, Smith, Singleton, O'Neill, Cooper, Isa, Pearce-Paul, Partington.
Interchanges: Mago, Ellis, Shorrocks, Byrne.
Sin-bin: Mago (41)
Referee: Marcus Griffiths.