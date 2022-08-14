Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kelepi Tanginoa scored a decisive second-half try as Wakefield moved four points clear of the drop

Betfred Super League Wakefield (18) 30 Tries: Kershaw, Whitbread, Miller, Tanginoa, Murphy Goals: Lino 5 Wigan (6) 12 Tries: Halsall, Field Goals: Smith 2

Wakefield boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation with a deserved home win over second-placed Wigan.

Trinity powered into a deserved 18-6 half-time lead through Lee Kershaw, Jai Whitbread and Jacob Miller, before Sam Halsall hit back for a below-par Wigan.

Wakefield withstood some intense pressure before Kelepi Tanginoa crashed over with a decisive 65th-minute score.

Jai Field scored a brilliant solo try for the visitors, but Lewis Murphy's interception try clinched a huge win.

More to follow.

Wakefield: Arona, Crowther, Whitbread, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Batchelor, Miller, Lino, Murphy, Gaskell, Hall, Kershaw, Shaul.

Interchanges: Walker, Bowden, Battye, Aydin.

Wigan: Field, French, Halsall, Bibby, Marshall, Cust, Smith, Singleton, O'Neill, Cooper, Isa, Pearce-Paul, Partington.

Interchanges: Mago, Ellis, Shorrocks, Byrne.

Sin-bin: Mago (41)

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.