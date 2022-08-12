Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Harry Rushton was in Wigan Warriors' academy before moving to Canberra Raiders

Huddersfield Giants have signed Canberra Raiders' Harry Rushton on a three-year deal.

Forward Rushton played once for Wigan Warriors in 2020 after coming through the club's academy, before joining the NRL side a year later.

Giants head coach Ian Watson told BBC Radio Leeds that the club had been monitoring the 20-year-old.

"I got a phone call telling me that he was potentially looking at coming home," said Watson.

"As soon as I found out he was available, I wanted to talk to him straight away. I'm over the moon that he's decided the right place for him is at Huddersfield.

"His ambition is aligned with what we want to do. He spoke about wanting to win things and playing at a really high international level.

"It's a major capture for us in terms of his stature, his age and what he brings to the rugby field and as a person."

Rushton made three appearances for the Raiders and has been out injured with a broken jaw since early July.