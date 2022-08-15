Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Corey Norman came out of retirement to join Toulouse Olympique for their 2022 Super League campaign

Toulouse Olympique half-back Corey Norman faces a possible eight-game ban for a charge of other contrary behaviour in their loss to Warrington.

The incident, which concerns contact with the Wire's Oliver Holmes, has now been referred to a tribunal.

Meanwhile, Wakefield's Kelepi Tanginoa has been given a three-game suspension for a charge of dangerous contact.

Tanginoa was said to have used contact that involved "an unacceptable risk to a player" against Wigan.

Elsewhere, there were also two-game bans for dangerous contact to Catalans' Sam Kasiano and Castleford pair Adam Milner and Suaia Matagi.

One-game bans for dangerous contact were also given to Hull KR's Matt Parcell, Huddersfield's Jack Ashworth, Wigan's Mike Cooper and Hull FC's Kane Evans.

St Helens' Morgan Knowles was given a one-game ban for a shoulder charge against Hull, while Jake Connor also picked up a one-game ban for other contrary behaviour in their defeat.

Toulouse's Olly Ashall-Bott received a one-game penalty notice of his own for a trip against Warrington.