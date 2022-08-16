Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Shaun Kenny-Dowall's experience has been key to Rovers this season

Hull KR captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall will miss the Super League run-in after damaging a medial collateral ligament in his knee in Friday's loss to Leeds.

The former New Zealand international centre, 34, was withdrawn early in the first half after he went down in a tackle with an opponent.

Kenny-Dowall had scored four tries in 22 games for Rovers this season.

Meanwhile, prop Greg Richards' season has also been ended through injury, after he suffered a torn hamstring.

The 27-year-old was making only his fourth appearance since May, when he sustained the injury off the bench in the defeat to Leeds.

The Robins are three points off the top six and have a chance of reaching the play-offs with four rounds of the regular season remaining.