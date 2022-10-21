Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Nathan Cullen scored two tries while on loan at Cornwall this year

Cornwall have signed Hull Kingston Rovers forward Nathan Cullen for the 2023 League One season.

The 19-year-old moved to the Penryn-based club on a season-long loan in June and was part of the side that secured the club's first League One win when they beat West Wales Raiders.

He had previously spent three years as part of the Robins' academy and second-string sides.

"Signing for Cornwall was a really easy decision," he told the club's website.

"I made my mind up that I wanted to join after the win over West Wales Raiders. To be a part of that first ever win, with a top set of lads, was an unreal feeling.

"Moving to Cornwall gives me the opportunity to take my game on to the next level.

"I want to progress and I know Cornwall as a club want to progress too. I will be relocating down to Cornwall as well in time for pre-season and I am really excited for that."