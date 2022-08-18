Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Huddersfield were dominant in the second half after an error-strewn first 40

Betfred Super League Huddersfield (10) 36 Tries: Russell, Senior (2), Cudjoe, Lolohea, Leutele, McQueen Goals: Russell 4 Castleford (4) 10 Tries: Eden, Mellor Goals: Richardson

Huddersfield Giants' second-half flurry of points saw off Castleford Tigers and kept up hopes of a Super League top-two place on a rain-soaked night.

They had to come from behind after Greg Eden's early score to lead, with Olly Russell and Louis Senior tries turning the scoreline around.

Alex Mellor squared it up after the break, but Giants then cut loose with Leroy Cudjoe and Tui Lolohea scores.

Ricky Leutele, Chris McQueen and Senior tries took the game away from Cas.

Ian Watson's side are just one point behind Wigan Warriors before their game on Friday against strugglers Toulouse.

After last week's defeat by Salford saw their defence unravelled by a superb go-for-broke attack, the onus was on the Giants to sharpen up, and they did against a Tigers side ravaged by injury and suspension.

Short kicking was their key weapon, as Russell was picked out by Lolohea's grubber, who in turn teed up Leutele for his finish, and pressure was built throughout via the tactic.

Senior also capped a bright night in which he was preferred to brother Innes with two tries that highlighted his pace and evasive footwork.

The turning point perhaps was when Eden, who scored the opener, fumbled a high kick after Mellor's try to hand Cudjoe a free run to the line.

Huddersfield went back-to-back, cutting the Tigers open on the right to send Lolohea to the line, and further pummelling from the likes of McQueen from close range breached a tiring defence.

Tigers coach Lee Radford will hope no further citing from the disciplinary panel limits his options, while Watson has three games left to win his side a home semi-final and top-two place after they returned to their pomp.

Huddersfield: Lolohea; Cudjoe, King, Leutele, L Senior; Fages, Russell; Hill, Levi, Wilson, McQueen, Hewitt, Yates.

Interchanges: English, Greenwood, O'Brien, Mason.

Castleford: Eden; Olpherts, Fonua, Sutcliffe, Faraimo; O'Brien, Richardson; Westerman, McShane, Lawler, Blair, Mellor, Edwards.

Interchanges: Turner, Mamo, Smith, Martin.

Referee: Jack Smith.