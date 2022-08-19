Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wakefield winger Lewis Murphy took his current hot streak to seven tries in four matches

Betfred Super League Hull FC (6) 12 Tries: McNamara, Longstaff, Satae Goals: Gale 3 Wakefield (16) 26 Tries: Murphy 3, Kershaw, Hood Goals: Lino 3

Wakefield Trinity gave their survival hopes another big boost as they backed up last weekend's stunning victory over Wigan by winning at Hull FC.

Winger Lewis Murphy scored three of Wakefield's five tries, aided by scores for Lee Kershaw and Liam Hood.

The Black and Whites' three tries came Ben McNamara in the first half, then Ellis Longstaff and Chris Satae.

Wakefield, now six points clear of bottom club Toulouse, have moved within four points of ninth-placed Hull.

Injury-hit Hull were missing two more players, coach Brett Hodgson having revealed on Thursday that Jack Walker and Darnell McIntosh would both miss the rest of the season with "substantial injuries".

More to follow.

Hull FC: Smith; Barron, Longstaff, Wynne, Vulikijapani; McNamara, Gale; Taylor, Lovodua, Sao, Ma'u, Lane, Fash.

Interchanges: Houghton, Laidlaw, Litten, Satae.

Wakefield: Jowitt; Kershaw, Croft, Gaskell, Murphy; Lino, Miller; Bowden, Hall, Ashurst, Whitbread, Hood, Arona.

Interchanges: Battye, Walker, Fifita, Aydin.

Referee: Liam Moore.