Ash Handley touches down for Leeds, on his 150th Super League appearance

Betfred Super League Leeds (24) 24 Tries: Handley, Martin, Gannon, Tetevano Goals: Martin 4 Warrington (6) 18 Tries: Dean, Wardle, Currie Goals: Mata'utia 3

Leeds continued their push for the Super League play-offs with a seventh win from eight games, hanging on to beat Warrington at Headingley.

They built a 24-6 lead with four first-half scores from Ash Handley, Rhyse Martin, Morgan Gannon and Zane Tevevano as Riley Dean crossed in reply.

Jake Wardle went in after the break for the Wire, who then crossed through Ben Currie to set up a tense finale.

The Rhinos' did just enough defensively to maintain their top-six momentum.

Rohan Smith's Rhinos are one of the form teams in the division, picking up results at just the right time to cement themselves within the play-off places.

Under Brian McDermott, Leeds became the ultimate play-off machine in doing enough to get into the mix-up and then delivering knock-out football performances to twice win the Super League from fifth.

The current crop have the chance to emulate that success, given their recent form despite the absence of key figures such as David Fusitu'a, Cameron Smith and Kruise Leeming.

They showed both sides of their qualities, putting points on in a strong first-half display, and then showed dogged belief to keep the visitors at bay after the break.

Handley's try was classic support play, Martin breezed through the defence to score and Gannon maintained his scoring form with a third in two matches, just a day after achieving two As and a B in his A-levels.

Tetevano took a pass from the outstanding Bentley, who was a menace throughout, to set up the first-half lead, while players like Sam Walters made huge defensive efforts to maintain advantage after half-time.

Daryl Powell's side looked like they were heading for another torrid night but showed character after the break to give themselves some hope.

Dean's try from a deflected kick had been Warrington's only first-half response, before Wardle powered in shortly after half-time, while Currie touched down from a smart kick with nine to go.

However, while there were positives, ultimately a disappointing season continues with a 16th loss, and they are now level on points with second-bottom Wakefield, who beat Hull FC.

Leeds: Myler; Tindall, Hardaker, Sutcliffe, Handley; Austin, Sezer; Tetevano, O'Connor, Oledzki, Martin, Gannon, Bentley

Interchanges: Smith, Dwyer, Prior, Walters.

Warrington: Dufty; Minikin, Mata'utia, Wardle, Ashton; Williams, Dean; Mulhern, Walker, Bullock, Currie, Harrison, Holmes.

Interchanges: D. Clark, J. Clark, Holroyd, Thomas.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.